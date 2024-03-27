Runaway ostrich excitedly runs down busy streets as police chase him for an hour (video)

Police went on a wild goose, er, ostrich chase after the bird escaped from a local zoo in South Korea.

The feathered runaway looked pretty excited as he dodged authorities for about an hour, running down the middle of busy streets as he stopped traffic and turned heads. (See videos below, posted by Eum Yoo and ABC News.)

But the ostrich's adventure ended 1-1/2 miles away from Bug City — the zoo that he escaped from — after police and firefighters joined forces to safely capture and return him. Better luck next time, big guy!

여러가지 생각이 든다. pic.twitter.com/2IGeqAwOoa — EUN YOO 은유 (@eunyoo_park) March 26, 2024

An ostrich escaped from a zoo in South Korea on Tuesday and ran wild in the streets for about an hour until being safely captured, officials say. https://t.co/kzX7ZCp5Pa pic.twitter.com/4Cuqq5NvvK — ABC News (@ABC) March 27, 2024

And if you thought catching one ostrich sounded difficult, here's a Boing Boing post about 80 ostriches that ran away — and down busy streets — from a farm in China!