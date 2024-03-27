Runaway ostrich excitedly runs down busy streets as police chase him for an hour (video)

Police went on a wild goose, er, ostrich chase after the bird escaped from a local zoo in South Korea.
The feathered runaway looked pretty excited as he dodged authorities for about an hour, running down the middle of busy streets as he stopped traffic and turned heads. (See videos below, posted by Eum Yoo and ABC News.)
But the ostrich's adventure ended 1-1/2 miles away from Bug City — the zoo that he escaped from — after police and firefighters joined forces to safely capture and return him. Better luck next time, big guy!
And if you thought catching one ostrich sounded difficult, here's a Boing Boing post about 80 ostriches that ran away — and down busy streets — from a farm in China!