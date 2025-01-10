Here are the dumbest 911 calls of last year

The Saskatchewn RCMP released the below video of 911 operators reviewing the dumbest calls they received in 2024.

"Whether you're frustrated with your washing machine, trying to unlock your phone or suspicious of a fox — calling 911 must be reserved for emergencies and crimes in progress," the RCMP said.

Here are the best worst calls of the year:

Someone reported their tambourine was stolen during a party. Caller requested help with a math problem to avoid failing a test. Caller needed assistance with a malfunctioning washing machine. Individual reported their cat was being "mean" and asked for police intervention. Caller reported someone threw their ice cream on the ground. Request for police help to unlock a cellphone. Bees reported inside a house. A fox was wandering the neighborhood and scaring a cat. Caller complained their parents were forcing them to clean their room. Caller reported not recognizing someone on their social media friend list.

Previously:

• A 911 call sends California police to a primate who was just monkeying around

• Please stop calling 911 about cicadas