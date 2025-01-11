Minimalist tool organizer doubles as art with elegant tool silhouettes

This incredible tool organizer, created by an unknown maker, is also wonderful as a piece of art on the wall. The organizer is made simply yet beautifully. It consists of a piece of wood with a silhouette of each tool in the maker's collection.

This design makes it easy to recognize which tools are out of place. It also gives everything a designated place to keep track of them easily. If I had this, I'd feel the need to leave a few tools out of place at all times so I could see the silhouettes behind them.

I might have to make one of these for myself. I lose things easily, so this is something I could really use. I wish I knew who made this one so I could give them credit here.

From folkartwork on Instagram: "MAKER UNKNOWN Tool Organizer (date unknown) // Paint on wood via @intuitiveeye"

