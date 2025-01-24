Homeowner shocked when doorbell camera records real devil on the doorstep

In Carrollton, Texas, a homeowner finished dinner out with her husband and stopped off to buy a Powerball ticket when she received an alert from her security system that someone was on her property. She looked at the live video feed and spotted Satan walking through her yard and onto her porch. Watch the clip below.

Ol' Scratch was sporting a black hoodie and holding a sign emblazoned with "Revelation 20:1-15."

"It's about the end of times," the homeowner told CBS News Texas. "It's about judgment day. I freaked out."

The couple called the cops but by the time officers arrived the devil had already disappeared. Police say that have since increased patrols in the area.

"I'm scared," said the homeowner. "I'm scared to leave the house. I'm scared to be at the house."

