This long slice of bread looks awkward

Artist's impression of the elongated slice observed on the Internet Artist's impression of the elongated slice observed on the Internet

I've never thought about a piece of sandwich bread being cut the long way before, but here's what it looks like. I didn't really think that a piece of bread could look awkward, but this slice proves me wrong. Somehow, it looks like its naked and embarrassed that we're all looking at it. 

   LIKE BOING BOING BUT NOT THE ADS?
   CLICK HERE TO GO AD-FREE!

As a lover of bread, I wouldn't be upset if I bought a loaf and it came like this. I often have to make multiple pieces of toast to feel satisfied, so this would solve that issue. It would be fun to make a guest a piece of toast and present them with this long slice without any explanantion. 

I'm glad I stumbled upon this silly Instagram post today. I'm going to be thinking about this horizontal slice for a while now.  I really want to see it made into a sandwich.

See also: Make a sourdough starter to bake bread during the pandemic