This long slice of bread looks awkward

I've never thought about a piece of sandwich bread being cut the long way before, but here's what it looks like. I didn't really think that a piece of bread could look awkward, but this slice proves me wrong. Somehow, it looks like its naked and embarrassed that we're all looking at it.

As a lover of bread, I wouldn't be upset if I bought a loaf and it came like this. I often have to make multiple pieces of toast to feel satisfied, so this would solve that issue. It would be fun to make a guest a piece of toast and present them with this long slice without any explanantion.

I'm glad I stumbled upon this silly Instagram post today. I'm going to be thinking about this horizontal slice for a while now. I really want to see it made into a sandwich.

