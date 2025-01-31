The Onion shares dark humor in these dark times

This Onion article on ICE workers appreciating the love and dedication of families they are destroying is dead on and painful.

The Onion today portrayed an ICE agent who desired the love he saw in victims during Trump's deportation debacle: "I mean, how many times have you heard a mother say she'd take a bullet to protect her kid? But until you see it happen, you don't understand how powerful family can be. I want the kind of loving relationship they used to have."

