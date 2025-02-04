Trump flubs his bestie's first name again: "Leon" Musk (video)

No matter how much time Donald Trump spends with Co-President Elon Musk, he can't get the hang of his new bestie's complicated first name. And so, yesterday, he once again called Musk by his default name, "Leon."

While Trump was signing an executive order "to create a sovereign wealth fund," the blunder occurred after a reporter asked why he was allowing Elon Musk to have access to the Treasury Department payment systems.

"They're finding tremendous waste, really waste more than anything else…probably fraud and abuse could be added to it…but they're finding tremendous amounts of really bad things," Trump explained in vague terms from his Oval Office. "Leon…"

Trump then stopped himself — remembering the last time he fudged Musk's name at a Wisconsin rally in September (see clip here) — and quickly corrected himself. "Elon can't do and won't do anything without our approval, and we'll give him the approval where appropriate." Looks like he just might master this one after all. (See 1:10 in video below, posted by C-SPAN.)

