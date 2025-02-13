"Planet of the Bass" comedian sends up early 2010s alt-pop

Kyle Gordon has done it again, I fear. The NYC-based musical comedian has executed a masterful leap from the comedy club circuit to a potential shot at Weird Al Yankovic's throne, propelled in large part by his mega-viral hit Planet of the Bass.

It was a pitch-perfect lampooning of 90s Eurodance that also managed to be a banger in its own right and set the stage for the rest of his career, at least for now now. Whether it be weirdly problematic 60s bossa nova or My Chemical Romance-style emo rock, no musical genre, however niche, is safe. Be very afraid, 2011-era alt-pop: Kyle has come for you.

Although We Will Never Die clearly takes the bulk of its inspiration from fun.'s We Are Young, the seminal example of what is colloquially called "Subaru commercial music," every genre hallmark makes an appearance.

Extremely basic chords? Check. Grating background vocals? Check. Cloyingly optimistic lyrics? Check. That very, very specific era of hipster fashion? God, check. I'm being stomped and clapped back into my middle school years against my will, and anyone who lived through this extremely annoying moment in pop culture is liable to experience the same. The only thing that will never die here is Hozier's lingering malicious influence.