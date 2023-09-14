Comedian behind "Planet of the Bass" sets sights on 60s bossa nova

Kyle Gordon, the mastermind behind unexpected viral sensation Planet of the Bass, which lampooned the nonsensical feel-good sound of 1990s Eurodance, has proven that no genre and no time period is safe.

His first follow-up to Planet of the Bass is a parody of 1960s bossa nova, where he swaps out the DJ Crazy Times character for the all-new Antonio Frankfurt.

All the hallmarks are there, from the (attempt at a) Portuguese accent and the questionable attitude towards women. Apparently, "Ugliest Girl on the Beach" is just the second track from a forthcoming album parodying a wide variety of genres, meaning that there's much more to come.