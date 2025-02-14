Watch: LA firefighter in SUV was swept into ocean by mudslide (he escapes!)

As predicted, mudslides caused by heavy downpours in Los Angeles are causing havoc in the same areas that were devastated by fires last month. And as rain pummeled Malibu yesterday, mud and debris swept a member of the LA Fire Department — along with his SUV — into the ocean.

The LAFD member had been driving around 5:00 p.m. when a mudslide forced him off Malibu's Black Rock Road and down a slick, rocky hill into the water below. A nearby NBC News crew caught dramatic footage of the mud-covered SUV floating on its side as water rushed around it.

After the SUV manages to right itself, the firefighter is able to leave the car and make his way back to safety. (See video below, posted by Bill Feather.)

"Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott, via ABC 7. "He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution."

An LAFD member was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after the vehicle they were driving along Pacific Coast Highway was swept into the Pacific Ocean in a debris flow south of #Malibu. 🎥by @StephanieFuerte and @BreakingChesky. https://t.co/J6IOFtOhKe pic.twitter.com/LkP3urFMVg — Bill Feather (@BFeatherNBC) February 14, 2025

