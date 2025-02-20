Elon's tell: Musk admits failure by resorting to offensive slurs

Much like convicted felon Donald Trump's "any story where he starts repeating the word sir is a lie." Whenever challenged with the truth, Unconstitutional President Musk retreats to his favorite defense: name calling.

Elon loves calling people names so much that he went to court to defend our right to call him a Pedo Guy. When caught lying about the purported SpaceX rescue mission, Musk wanted people to believe President Biden refused, so Elon started name-calling. The schedule and logistical planning to get the astronauts home had nothing to do with the White House, and Musk can't just send a rocket up at any time. The whole act is just more National Nightmare Theater.

"What a lie," wrote Mogensen. "And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media." Musk responded by hurling slurs at the astronaut. "You are fully r——d," Musk wrote. "SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot." Mogensen tried offer a more diplomatic reply. "Elon, I have long admired you and what you have accomplished, especially at SpaceX and Tesla," he began. "You know as well as I do, that Butch and Suni are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September." RawStory

Previously:

• Elon Musk has taken to praising himself with burner accounts on his personal social media network

• Trump's Minister of Efficiency, Leon Musk sends a gross message to Taylor Swift