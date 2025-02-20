Mike Pence lashes out — schools Trump on who started the Ukraine-Russia war

Former Vice President Mike Pence lashed out at his former boss, tersely correcting Donald Trump's blatant lie that Ukraine started the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Mr. President, Ukraine did not 'start' this war," Pence snapped in a social media post yesterday after Trump, mimicking Putin propaganda, told reporters on Tuesday that Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky "should have never started it."

"Russia launched an unprovoked and brutal invasion claiming hundreds of thousands of lives," Pence added. "The Road to Peace must be built on the Truth."

Too bad this version of Pence wasn't around during Trump 1.0, when the twice-impeached convicted felon could have still been stopped. Instead, the former governor of Indiana sat around for four years like a limp, milk-drenched piece of toast, bending the knee and everything else before the tyrannical buffoon. But at least Pence stepped up on January 6, 2021, while a noose waited for him outside the walls of the Capitol building, and now, according to AP, the better-late-than-never old-school Republican has emerged as "one of the few Republicans to challenge Trump 2.0."

Meanwhile, a few other trembling MAGA minions gathered the courage to agree with Pence, stammering out admissions that Trump was wrong — Ukraine did not start the war. Some of these Republicans include Sen. John Kennedy, along with the usual Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski. And, per usual, you can bet these these so-called leaders will collapse like broken accordions as soon as the self-proclaimed "King" gets wind of their insubordination.

Via The Hill

