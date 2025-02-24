New FBI deputy director Dan Bongino on liberals: "They're not ready for what comes next"

Far-right podcaster Dan Bongino will be the FBI's new deputy director, Donald Trump announced yesterday via The Washington Post. This is the same former Secret Service agent who says that power "is the only thing that matters," checks and balances be damned. And the same Kash Patel-pick who says liberals are "not ready for what comes next."

"What matters? Anyone?" Bongino asked his viewers on a recent episode of his podcast, before answering, "Power, power," with a clenched fist. "Power! That is all that matters."

"No it doesn't, Dan. We have a system of checks and balances," Bongino then responded to himself, mocking those who still believe that justice prevails in the United States. But he couldn't keep the gag going, immediately bursting into laughter at his own joke. "That's a good one! That's really funny." (See video below, posted by Yashar Ali.)

This is also the same hate-mongering 2020 election denier who last May threatened Democrats in a social media post, calling them "scumbag commie libs" and predicting that "things will end really badly for them" before issuing an ominous warning. "Libs are the biggest pussies I've ever seen…But they're not ready for what comes next." (See full post here, reposted by Yashar Ali.)

Previously: Florida congressional candidate losing his temper with a reporter

