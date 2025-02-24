Project 2025 Tracker documents rapid implementation of authoritarian Christian government

We've been sounding alarm bells about The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025—what the Center for Progressive Reform calls "the conservative movement's blueprint for weakening our government and building an authoritarian presidency"—for almost a year now. If you're paying attention to what's currently happening in the Trump/Musk Regime, you're already oh-too-aware that the plan is being implemented rapidly.

If you want a deeper dive into exactly how much of Project 2025 has already been put in place or is in progress, this new resource, Project 2025 Tracker, is incredibly helpful (and terrifying).

According to Heatmap, as of February 17, 2025, 32 percent of Project 2025's suggestions have been implemented or are in progress. And when I looked at the Tracker again today, Sunday February 23rd, the percentage had increased to 36. We know these details thanks to Adrienne Cobb (aka Redditor /u/rusticgorilla) who, with colleague /u/mollynaquafina) have been hard at work on the Project 2025 Tracker. The project started as a spreadsheet which, according to their website, "has grown into a community-driven resource, powered by people like you who believe in the importance of transparent, detailed analysis."

In a conversation with Heatmap, Adrienne Cobb provides a quick overview of some of the trends they've observed in Project 2025's implementation thus far:

Project 2025 Tracker. screengrab from the project's website, https://www.project2025.observer

They're going after what they see as the easiest targets first, like LGBTQ rights and DEI initiatives — which are very easy to implement through executive action and about which they don't think people will complain or speak up. Most of the energy objectives that have been enacted are ones that roll back key Biden-era initiatives, like Biden's pause on LNG exports and Biden's prioritization of climate change mitigation in policy-making. Trump also managed to enact the Project 2025 goal of limiting subsidized renewables by illegally suspending the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding, which went to various clean energy projects across the country. Even though a judge has ordered IRA and IIJA funding reinstated, Pennsylvania has alleged in a lawsuit that Trump's administration still has not released the funding. Project 2025 called on Congress to repeal the IRA and IIJA, yet Trump is going farther than even Project 2025 imagined by straight up withholding the funding in defiance of Congressional appropriations and court orders.

On the website you can get a quick overview of all changes that have been made or in progress, or you can sort by agency, subject, or status.

Check out the Project 2025 Tracker here.