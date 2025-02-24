Watch a real cat's hilarious reaction to its lego doppelgänger

Watch a real cat's bewilderment when it meets a look-alike cat built out of Lego. The Tuxedo cat in the video pounces around the lego cat when it first sees it, as if to challenge it to a duel. As one might suspect, The Lego cat sits there, stiff as a board, unbothered.

The real cat, clearly trying to figure out if the lego cat is friend, foe, or an imposter from a parallel universe, grows increasingly rambunctious throughout the video as it begins to attack the Lego cat. Its buttons have been pushed a bit too far. I'd be jealous too if I thought my parents had replaced me with a Lego imposter.

This video would be a great advertisement for this Lego set. I hope the cat eventually made peace with its imposter. I fear that an eventual friendship between the two wasn't the case, though.

Hi everyone! I wasn't able to upload for the last two months, because I still only have parts of my Lego in my new home. If it goes as planned, I can continue in the middle of January. But for christmas, I have a small cat video to share with you :) I hope you enjoy, 2in1 — Tuxedo Cat vs. LEGO Tuxedo Cat by 2in1 Bricking on YouTube.



