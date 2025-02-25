If only Google had followed Jewish dietary laws regarding butchering search.

These AI results are precisely the reason no one wants AI search summaries. They do raise the question of what religion the cows that Google believes Jewish people are allowed to eat are. Do Jewish people not eat Jewish cows? Do they prefer the cow of Episcopalians? Lutherans? Zoroastrian cows come well done. "Depends on the religion of the cow."

