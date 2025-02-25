Hiding its "wall of receipts" DOGE retreats into the shadows

Elon "Leon" Musk is on a mission of destruction under the cover of "cost savings" and "efficiency." His touted "transparency" evaporated as usual when DOGE's claims met the slightest fact checks.

Likely because their claims were just wholly unsupportable, DOGE removed its largest claimed cost savings, disappearing the "wall of receipts" Musk promised to bring with his cost-cutting. We are hearing real stories of lost jobs from people who serve our country in the National Parks, so the damage is real while the cost savings are not.

The Department of Government Efficiency has removed its so-called "wall of receipts" detailing its cuts to the federal budget after its purported savings were found to be riddled with errors. Elon Musk's budget-cutting initiative has deleted all of the five biggest "savings" that had been posted on its website. It followed fact checks from media outlets, although the group still claims it has saved the government $65 billion. The website provided no explanation for the removals or its methodology for determining how much had been slashed from the budget, reported the New York Times. Raw Story

