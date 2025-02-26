Trump's press secretary, Karoline "The Mouth of Sauron" Leavitt, lies about Biden administration press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by calling her a liar.

Since Sean "Spicey" Spicer's days, the American people have become accustomed to the Trump Administration's press secretary being a big liar. It seems that with each successive press secretary, Trump tries to find one willing to spin bigger tales than before. Huckabee-Sanders was a scowling scold, and Kayleigh McNinny lied to cover Trump's evil so well that she got hired by FOX.

Remember Jan's boyfriend George Tropicana, er, uh, George Glass?

Previously:

• Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave WH Press Secretary job by end of month, Trump tweets

• Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany attacked as a 'traitor' and 'disgusting' for praising Pence