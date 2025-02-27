Little Free Library celebrates its 200,000th book-sharing box

I love the Little Free Library movement, which started in 2009 when Todd H. Bol built the first Little Free Library in Hudson, Wisconsin, as a tribute to his mother.

We're covered Little Free Libraries here at Boing Boing since at least 2012, and I'm happy to report that the movement is still going strong and is bigger and better than ever. Since Bol built that first library in 2009, over 400 million books have been shared through Little Free Libraries in 128 countries! And next month, the movement is celebrating a milestone—the opening of the 200,000th Little Free Library!

Little Free Library is an nonprofit organization based in St. Paul Minnesota. On its website it explains that its mission is "to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes." They go on:

Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.

They achieve their mission and vision through:

Providing 24/7 book access: Little Free Library book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to all, removing barriers to book access. Fostering new Little Free Libraries: Little Free Library (LFL) equips, educates, and guides volunteer stewards to establish Little Free Libraries in their communities. Granting Little Free Libraries to high-need areas: Through our programs, LFL grants no-cost Little Free Libraries full of books to underserved urban, suburban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Championing diverse books: Through our Read in Color program, LFL makes books available representing BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other diverse voices to promote understanding, empathy, and inclusion. Working with key community partners: LFL collaborates with schools, public libraries, civic organizations, businesses, and other groups to bring Little Free Libraries to their communities.

On the Little Free Libraries website, they state that 72% of the volunteer stewards that run Little Free Librares have met more neighbors because of their library, that on average one book is shared in each Little Free Library every day, and 98% of folks that live near a Little Free Library say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of the LFL. I can confirm—I'm lucky enough to have several Little Free Libraries in my neighborhood that I pass every day on my walks. If you want to find one in your neighborhood, here's a handy map. The project also now has an app! And if you want to build your own, there are building plans and tutorials here, and easy-to-build kits to for sale in their online store.

I also love how the Little Free Library movement has inspired other forms of little free spaces, including a Little Free Blockbuster, miniature free food pantries, a little free library of dog sticks, little free comics, and more. There's even a brand new "Nova's Treat Library" in my neighborhood that my doggo Henry Rollins and I were delighted to spot yesterday on our walk. The little sign at the top of the library reads, "In memory of our best boy. Please take a treat to share the love. Nova, Sept 2014-January 2025." What a terrific way to honor a furry friend who has crossed the rainbow bridge, and to spread some much-needed love in the world. Thanks, Nova and Nova's humans!