Trump calls U.S. "disgusting" after Elon Musk upstages him again (video)

Putin-puppet Donald Trump couldn't hide his disdain for his fellow Americans, saying yesterday at the Musk-Trump Cabinet meeting, "This country has gotten bloated, fat, disgusting, and incompetently run." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Mind you, the incompetent president himself is over 200 pounds and was reportedly considered bloated — and not just fat, but "obese" — at 243 pounds in 2019, according to The New York Times.

Although it's not clear what exactly triggered Trump, his fat-shaming tantrum came after non-cabinet member Elon Musk took center stage, standing at the head of the Cabinet table — looming over Trump and the rest of the MAGA minions — as he spoke down to them.

"Uh, we wish to keep everyone who is doing a job that is essential and doing their job well," Musk said. "But if their job is not essential, or they're not doing their job well, they obviously should not be on the public payroll." To which Trump protested, "Wait a minute…" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Via the Daily Beast

