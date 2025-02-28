Somehow, Cybertrucks just got even uglier

Given that Cybertrucks fall to pieces in the face of a particularly menacing spray paint can, the rationale behind wanting to take one camping is just as strange as the rationale behind buying one in the first place. Given that absolutely abysmal bed space, though, you're likely going to want something to make the experience a little easier – the very first dedicated Cybertruck camper has arrived, although it predictably makes the Deplorean even more of an eyesore.

I honestly almost prefer the gold plating. The CyberPhoenix, so it's called, makes the Cybertruck go from an unpolished chunk of steel to an unpolished chunk of steel with a malignant growth on its back. It comes with a $60,000 price tag and only makes a halfhearted attempt to look like it actually belongs on the truck, but nonetheless Musk fanboys – the people for whom the phrase 'more money than sense' was coined – are snapping it up all the same. For their sake, I hope it manages to survive its first rainy day, because the truck it's attached to sure won't.