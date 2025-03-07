Marjorie Taylor Greene fondly remembers measles parties



Responsible public health agencies strongly advise against intentional exposure to the measles or chicken pox. Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not a recognized source of health care recommendations, nor is she a credible source of information.

The measles vaccine has safely and effectively prevented deaths since 1963. Public health agencies have never recommended parties to spread infectious disease. The chicken pox vaccine was licensed in 1995. Marjorie Taylor Greene is reinterpreting history to cause public harm. Harkening back to the good old days, when kids regularly died of the measles, Greene shared a clip of the Brady Bunch kids not acting very sick and her own sick logic on social media.

They used to have measles parties, basically get all the kids together so they all catch it and develop immunity. Then when I was a kid, they did the same thing with chicken pox. Now, they demonize parents who refuse to vaccinate their kids." –Marjorie Taylor Greene

