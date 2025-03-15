Beware of the tiny weevil that turns your rice into its new home

Beware of this tiny critter that wants to make a home inside of your rice. The rice weevil is smaller than a grain of rice, but could turn a jar of perfectly good uncooked rice into a house for its entire family. Its snout is strong enough to pierce through a grain of uncooked rice.

To prepare for having babies, a mother rice weevil will lay eggs inside of a rice grain. It can be hard to spot this because of how tiny these creatures are. After a weevil larva is finished growing inside a rice grain, it will eat its way out and break loose into your rice. These critters can multiply quickly.

To prevent rice weevils from hijacking your rice, store your rice in a dry, cool area. The good thing to know is that eating a rice weevil is unlikely to cause you any harm. The biggest issue these little guys pose is eating all of your rice.

From YouTube:

