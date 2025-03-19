Dachshund parade claims world record

Many cities have held dachshund parades, but Regensburg, Germany, holds the Guinness World Record. Last year, up to 1500 Dachshunds from around the world were expected at the parade. While unofficial numbers counted up to 1,175 Dachshunds attending the Dackelparade, Guinness World Records could only confirm 897. However, this was more than enough for a record.

I have uploaded a Google-translated transcript of the video here.

Parade organizers Josef Küblbeck and Oliver Storz, both florists by trade, quit their jobs to open the Regensburg Dackelmuseum. The museum houses over 4,500 Dachshund-related objects, many of which Küblbeck and Storz collected. Its website says it is the "world's first and only dachshund museum."

The parade and museum are adorable, but I am still grappling with the fact that the German word for Dachshund is Dackel, or sometimes Teckel, which is primarily used for working dogs. As of this writing, there is no news regarding a 2025 parade.

