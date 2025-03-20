E.T. the extraterrestrial could land in your living room for $1 million

ET could go home, your home. One of the three original body models of ET used in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film is headed to the auction block next month. It's expected to bring in around $1 million.

The 3-foot-tall artifact is from the collection of Hollywood SFX artist Carlo Rambaldi whose daughter brought the items to Sotheby's. It's included in a larger auction titled "There Are Such Things: 20th Century Horror, Science Fiction, and Fantasy on Screen," with other curious collectibles from Hollywood. Also on the block are sandworms from David Lynch's Dune!

The auction title comes from a fourth wall-breaking speech at the end of the original 1931 version of Tod Browning's Dracula.

From Sotheby's:





Additional highlights include significant pre-production material and concept art from Ridley Scott's Blade Runner (1982), Total Recall (1990), and David Lynch's Dune (1984). This is alongside screen-used props from Labyrinth (1986) and trademarked material from Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park franchise. "There Are Such Things" also features an unrivaled collection of classic Universal Studios horror posters from their "Monsters" era, and screen-used costumes from The Wizard of Oz (1939).

Previously:

• 2001: A Space Odyssey spacesuit up for auction

• Captain Kirk's original phaser and communicator on the auction block