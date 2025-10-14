Tron: Ares — Jared Leto's latest flop can't match his previous box office disaster

In the immortal words of Jenny Nicholson: "How come major film studios keep being like 'Jared Leto may have allegations, but at least he looks weird, stars in box office bombs, and is not a good actor'?" After Tron: Ares' opening weekend, we may just have to accept that Mr. Leto probably has major blackmail on everyone in Hollywood.

Ares earned $33.5 million domestically, which (brace yourself) puts it under even Jared Leto's Morbius. That film was able to find a second life of sorts through Internet memes that turned it into a sort of so-bad-it's-good masterpiece, but Ares' biggest crime is being boring as hell. Per IGN:

To put Tron: Ares' opening weekend into perspective, 2010's Tron: Legacy opened to $44 million domestically, not adjusted for inflation. It went on to secure $409.9 million globally, again, not adjusted for inflation. It's also below Jared Leto's 2022 Sony Spider-Man Universe disaster Morbius, which made $39 million domestically during launch weekend and eventually $167.4 million globally. It seems unlikely Tron: Ares will surpass either film's total. It is worth noting, however, that Tron: Ares opens in China next weekend.

Granted, this can probably also be attributed to no one under the age of 45 having even the slightest interest in Tron as an IP, but insufferable sex cult leader Jared Leto's face being plastered all over the marketing can't have helped, given that most modern audiences will remember him best as either Morbius or the worst Joker to ever grace the screen. At least the movie comes with a pretty sick Nine Inch Nails album.