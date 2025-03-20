Fujifilm's GFX100RF is a medium format camera for a large pocket

Fujifilm's GFX100RF puts a medium-format sensor (44x33mm against full frame's 36x24mm) in a compact, fixed-lens design that might fit in your pocket, so long as you have large pockets. It's the lightest in the company's GFX series, weighing 1.62 pounds (735 grams, a hair lighter than Leica's full-frame Q3 compact), and features a 35mm fixed lens (equivalent to 28mm in full-frame terms) paired with a 102-megapixel sensor.

The GFX100RF's compactness is achieved with a leaf shutter, according to the announcement, and it has a 4-stop ND filter, aspect ratio dial with nine settings, a 3.15-inch touchscreen LCD, and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder (EVF). But the camera lacks in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

The lens uses ten elements in eight groups, including two aspherical lenses and Nano GI Coating to reduce reflections across the frame. This design keeps the lens compact while delivering excellent image quality. Sharpness is consistent from center to edges, while autofocus is smooth and accurate thanks to the DC motor. For the first time in GFX System, the lens includes a built-in 4-stop ND filter and leaf shutter that syncs flash at any shutter speed. These features give more creative control, especially when working outdoors in bright conditions.

It's priced at $4,900 and will be available in April. DPReview has one in hand. "Big sensor, bigger dreams," writes Mitchell Clark.

Sometimes, it's just nice to see a swing for the fences. To an extent, the GFX100RF is a variation on the X100-series' winning formula, though the changes it brings may mean it's destined to be a cult classic rather than an immediate blockbuster. It has a different focal length – Fujifilm's 28mm fixed lens cameras historically haven't set the world on fire – isn't quite as pretty, doesn't have the hybrid viewfinder, comes in a much larger body and, of course, has a much larger price tag.

