Hidden for 175 years: Photographer's mysterious "witch mirror" 3D self-portrait emerges

In 1847, French photography pioneer Charles Nègre created a 3D self-portrait using a "witch's mirror" — a clever piece of 19th-century surveillance technology. These convex mirrors, popular in homes and businesses since the 1500s, let owners monitor entire rooms from a single vantage point without turning their heads.

Nègre's particular mirror was special — featuring eleven reflective surfaces (ten small medallions orbiting one larger center) and an unusual concave base. He positioned the mirror against a white cloth, then photographed his own reflection by pointing the camera over his shoulder. The result is a mesmerizing daguerreotype showing his face multiplied eleven times through the mirror's distorting surfaces. When the images are shown in succession like in this video, it creates a 3D effect.

Photography expert Rudolf Gschwind has verified that this self-portrait could only have been achieved using this specific mirror design. The image remained hidden from history until recently surfacing in the Swiss art market.

"The reasons for this important document's long concealment can only be speculated about," notes collector Peter Herzog, who acquired the piece. "Perhaps, due to its significance to Nègre, it always remained in his family's possession."

