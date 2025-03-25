Taiwan marathon official regrets prizes depicting gold Chinese guns

Hsu Chi-chieh, a legislator in Taiwan, apologized this week after winners of a marathon held there were given prizes that despicted the Chinese QBZ-05 machine gun. He said it "was an unintentional mistake" but the Associated Press hardly elaborates on what happened.

Underscoring the apparent incompetence behind the incident, the Fengshan Marathon held near the major southern port of Kaohsiung wound its way through the Taiwanese Military Academy, the Army Infantry Training Command and the Chung Cheng Armed Forces Preparatory School, all affiliated with the Defense Ministry. The Fengshan Road Running Association apologized for the use of the Chinese rifle and said a weapon had been selected because of this year race's affiliation with the military, but said nothing as to why a weapon in current use with China's ground forces was chosen.

An American equivalent might be the Defense Secretary doing a presser at a gun range but it turns out his AR-15 is a Canadian C7: someone should lose their job, but it'd likely be the wrong person.

Previously: Painting up actual nuns with guns