This Star Wars: Andor trailer has all the right feels (video)

Disney keeps rolling out new trailers for Andor, and this one hits hard.

I find it funny when the Star Wars haters point out Andor as the only good Star Wars because it is dark and edgy. They missed a lot of Star Wars or panned it because it was animated. Andor carries on the tradition of the Clone Wars, blurring the lines between Good and Evil and showing how everyone is on the right side if you can see it from "their particular point of view."

