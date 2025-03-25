Watch as Tulsi Gabbard paints herself into a corner (video)

Trump's Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard trapped herself, and Senator Warner ground her nose in it.

After the massive demonstration that the Trump Administration is unfit to protect the United States, DNI Tulsi Gabbard attempted to dodge Senator Mark Warner's (D-VA) questions. With her answer that no classified documents were leaked, Warner quickly put Gabbard on the spot and asked her to share the non-classified materials. Watch her uncomfortable squirm and smirk.

The United States is isolating itself. Our military, wherein most of our tax dollars are spent, is being run by complete morons. Russian intelligence must be exhausted from all the celebrating.

