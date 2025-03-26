How does mama dog sleep in bed, per usual, while watching her 14 new pups? Brilliantly (video)

Bighina / shutterstock.com Bighina / shutterstock.com

An overwhelmed black Lab who had just given birth to 14 puppies was in an emotional quandary.

"She wanted to be with me in bed like we sleep every night," her owner explained. On the other hand (or paw, as it were), "she also knew her babies needed her."

So she did what any smart mama would do and, one by one, moved the whole litter of new pups into bed next to her human before tucking herself in for the night. (See video below, posted by ebmagnolias.)

@ebmagnolias

Birdie finally had her first litter of puppies and she has been nothing but amazing. 14 perfect little chocolate chips that are so loved already! #labrador #chocolate #labpuppy #puppies #dogs #mansbestfriend #chocolatelab #overwhelmed #love #mothersday

♬ I Get to Love You – Acoustic – Mysha Didi

Via Newsweek
