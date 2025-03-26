How does mama dog sleep in bed, per usual, while watching her 14 new pups? Brilliantly (video)

An overwhelmed black Lab who had just given birth to 14 puppies was in an emotional quandary.

"She wanted to be with me in bed like we sleep every night," her owner explained. On the other hand (or paw, as it were), "she also knew her babies needed her."

So she did what any smart mama would do and, one by one, moved the whole litter of new pups into bed next to her human before tucking herself in for the night. (See video below, posted by ebmagnolias.)

Via Newsweek

