Musk simps spread fake story about their hero saving sick kid with brain chip, get busted by Snopes

Elon-stans on Facebook are sharing a fake story about their God-King paying millions to save an adorable sick child named "Lily Thompson."

The viral fairy tale featured an AI-generated photo of Musk by a hospital bed and claimed he got the kid a magic Neuralink brain chip that made her walk again. The timeline was peak MAGA magical thinking: Musk learned about the case on March 22 and POOF! by March 23 the kid had surgery and was doing backflips.

The post concluded: "So before you key a random person's Tesla, or set fire to a Tesla dealership, or speak ill of the great Elon Musk. I ask you, what the hell did you do for Lily?"

Now that Snopes has revealed both the story and photo were AI-generated hogwash, let's predict the three absolutely inevitable responses:

Normal humans who smelled this BS from a mile away will just add it to their bulging folder of "stuff Musk fans made up."

Half the Musk Defense Force will screech that Snopes is just another libtard fake news site conspiring to destroy their techno-king (while rage-tweeting from their Tesla).

And the other half — our personal favorites — will double down with "Well, this is TOTALLY something Elon would do, so it's basically true!" clicks share

Meanwhile, back in reality, Neuralink has only put its brain widgets in three consenting adults. But why let facts get in the way of a good hero narrative?

