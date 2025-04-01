MAGA Senator slips — asks how DOGE is going to "cut Medicare" (video)

Oops, Sen. Bill Cassidy slipped today, wondering how MAGA was going to "cut Medicare" before he realized with a grimace that he was thinking out loud.

"Well let's look at Medicare," the Louisiana lawmaker said on NBC's Squawk Box this morning. "Is there some way that we can cut Medicare so that it's…"

Once Cassidy remembered he was on national TV his eyes flipped up to the heavens. "Excuse me! Reform Medicare so that benefits stay the same, but that it's less expensive, more 'efficient.'" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

There's that word again, efficient — as is in chainsaw-DOGE efficiency, if you will. When they say "reform," you can bet they mean re-form — with a chainsaw.

Sen. Bill Cassidy: "Is there some way that we cut Medicare so that it's– excuse me, reform Medicare." pic.twitter.com/odTNHPYIyd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 1, 2025

