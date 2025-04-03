Fox humor? As Trumper praises tariff move, live screen shows stocks tanking (video)

Intentional or not, Fox News had a sense of grim humor today when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture tried to paint a rosy picture of Donald Trump's unpopular new tariffs.

"It's a whole new world based on Liberation Day yesterday," Brooke Rollins told Fox host Maria Bartiromo, nodding and smiling as if the Trump tariffs are a win.

Meanwhile, the huge graphic next to her head displayed a ticker showing the stock market tank before our very eyes, with Dow Jones down 1,216, Nasdaq down 769, and S&P 500 down 191. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

But more than just a whole new world, it's also a whole new hour — as of this writing, shortly after Rollins appeared on Fox, the Dow is now down more than 1,500, while Nasdaq is down 983 and the S&P 500 down 247. Welcome to the chaos of Trump 2.0.

Brooke Rollins next to a ticker showing the Dow down more than 1,200 points: "It's a whole new world based on Liberation Day yesterday." pic.twitter.com/rYYkFuvEPY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

Previously: Trump crows about champagne tariffs while stocks plunge yet again

