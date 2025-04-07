Delirious Trump forgets what he stands for: "We need open borders" (video)

It all makes sense now. Donald Trump is destroying the United States with his ludicrous tariffs, lawless deportations, and unfit DOGE goons for one simple reason: he's lost his mind. As proven yet again today when he called for "open borders."

Looking like a corn snake caught in headlights, the addled president, nearly 79 years old now, was trying to answer a reporter's question on whether his tariffs were negotiable or permanent, to which he could not decide. But one thing was clear, he pined for the good ol' days of the Biden Administration.

"Well, it could both be tr–, uh, there could both be permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations, because there are things we need beyond tariffs. We need open borders," he said, much to the confusion of everybody in the room. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Even as a chaos-agent known for his erratic behavior, this brings what is known as "Trump derangement" to a whole new level.

Reporter: There have been some mixed messages from your administration, you're talking about negotiations and yet others in your administration are saying these tariffs are actually permanent



Trump: Both can be true. We need open borders pic.twitter.com/xCPA2WrMH7 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

