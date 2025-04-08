Cat climbs tree to take advantage of wild bird — and vice versa, in unlikely "win-win" friendship (video)

Cats and birds should never mix (think Sylvester and Tweety), a rule emphasized by the American Bird Conservancy, which bluntly states that the "combination can be disastrous." But of course, you can't prove a rule to be true without its exceptions, which is where this post comes in.

A woman was amazed when she realized her cat had slipped out the door only to find him relaxing in a tree — while getting "groomed" by a wild bird. In reality, the excited bird couldn't believe her good fortune, picking at an unlimited supply of fur for a nest she was building.

According to the TikToker who posted the video, the cat made his way up the tree the next day for another round of the spa treatment, while the bird returned for more free building materials. "Look, he needs a nest, I need to get rid of my winter coat. It's win win," joked one commenter, while another labeled it as a "Symbiotic relationship." (See clip below, posted by gidgetstivalabodiford.)

Needless to say, don't try this at home! Exceptions are rare.

Via Newsweek

