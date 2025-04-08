First time mom at 100: endangered tortoises hatch at Philly zoo

Mommy and Abruzzo, a pair of Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, are the proud parents of four hatchlings at the Philadelphia Zoo. Although their exact ages are not known, both parents are believed to be about a hundred years old. Mommy is the zoo's longest resident, living there since 1932.

Western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises, one of twelve extant species of Galapagos tortoises, are critically endangered, and only 44 reside in US zoos, so the baby tortoises add much-needed diversity to the gene pool. Mommy laid 16 eggs in November 2024, and by incubating them at different temperatures, the zoo staff incubated half as male and half as female. Four hatchlings, all female, have emerged so far, and zoo staff are monitoring the remaining eggs.

The hatchlings are being cared for behind the scenes, but will make their public debut on April 23, the 93rd anniversary of Mommy's arrival at the zoo. The babies will remain at the zoo for at least five years, but after that, they may move to other zoos in the hopes that they, too, may become parents and perpetuate their species.