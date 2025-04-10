Weezer bassist's wife shot by LAPD and booked for attempted murder

LAPD in the headlines again! And Weezer! What unlikely scenario might link these two otherwise disparate entities? I'm glad you asked.

On April 8, LAPD chased down a suspect from a car crash on the 134 Freeway into the affluent Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hoping to blend in with his surroundings, the suspect broke into a backyard, stripped down to his boxers and jumped into a resident's pool. I'm not sure if home pool invasion has ever worked as a means of mitigating crimes committed previously in the day, but hey, we humans are an innovative species.

Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer's bassist, then allegedly came out of her house armed with a gun, presumably to scare off the intruder. LAPD's subsequent actions sound a little sketchy.



Police said Shriner refused multiple orders to drop the firearm before pointing it at officers, prompting them to open fire. The 51-year-old was struck in the shoulder by police gunfire and retreated into her home. Josh DuBose, KTLA

She and her child's babysitter were later brought into police custody and though LAPD hasn't made a conclusive statement as to whether or not Shriner even fired her weapon, she's still being tried for attempted murder of a police officer.

Two of the suspects from the crash are still at large.

