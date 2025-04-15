Holy crap! Watch this plumber flush an entire chicken down fancy toilets

I recently had a leak in my bathroom that resulted in having to do an almost complete remodel, which included buying and installing a new toilet. When I was choosing said toilet at the hardware store, I laughed out loud when I saw the wild claims being made by various toilet companies about how many golf balls or billiard balls their toilets could flush at once. I was intrigued, so when I got home I, of course, went straight to YouTube to explore this funny phenomenon.

You probably won't be surprised that there are countless videos online seeking to understand the flushing capacities of toilets, like this one from Consumer Reports that puts some of the toilet company claims to the test and provides their "toilet rankings."

After looking at many other similar videos, I found my favorite, this "Ultimate Toilet Test." In the highly entertaining, surprisingly captivating, almost 40-minute-long video, Mitch from Smedley Plumbing demonstrates how several different toilets—including low-, middle-, and high-priced models—handle a variety of items, from the mundane (toilet paper) to the completely absurd (an entire rotisserie chicken).

Mitch also tests out the following items, focusing on how the toilets perform with regard to cleanliness as well as capacity: marshmallows and chocolate syrup, whipped cream, ping pong balls, Nerf bullets, deviled eggs, matchbox cars, cranberry sauce, billiard balls, and so much more.

I'm happy to report that the toilet I ended up buying, a Glacier Bay "Power Flush" that boasts it can flush seven billiard balls in a single flush, performed well in most of the tests. That will surely come in handy the next time I have to flush billiard balls and rotisserie chickens!

