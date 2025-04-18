Doom in a QR code

Backdooms is a Doom-like game that fits inside a QR code. That's to say, the code of the game is so concise that it can be represented by a legit QR code, which offers a maximum of 3 kilobytes of data. The genius behind this is Kuber Mehta.

The Backdooms is a compressed, self-extracting and infinitely generating HTML game inspired by DOOM 1993 and The Backrooms that can be launched and played in a web browser directly from a QR code. This project was a week-long study I performed (now slightly longer) designed to push the limits of QR code storage and compression, to demonstrate an innovative method of hosting lightweight web applications entirely within a QR code.

Mehta blogged about the development process: "To get games to fit in these absurdly small file sizes, you need to use what is called minification or in this case – EXTREMELY aggressive minification"

You can play it online here if you just want to get stuck in.

