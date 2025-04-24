U.S. influence wanes sharply under Trump, slips behind China for first time in worldwide poll

Ipsos reports that the United States' reputation around the world is dropping sharply following Donald Trump's return to the White House. The most striking loss of "positive influence" is in Canada, the survey found, where the U.S. has sunk from a positive majority to just 19%—unimaginable only months ago, if understandable given Trump's threats to annex the county. The global average has dropped from 60% to 46% since October.

"Three months into the second Trump Administration and six months after his election, the reputation of the United States as a force for good in the world has taken a serious hit, particularly among our traditional allies in Europe and Canada," Ipsos' Chris Jackson was quoted saying in a press release. "This flies in the face of Donald Trump's repeated campaign promise to restore respect for America around the world. However, given the inward focus of many Americans, its unlikely the MAGA base will notice our diminished standing on the world stage."

Other significant drops (from mostly positive to mostly negative) are in France, South Korea, the Netherlands, Britain and Japan.

Ipsos interviewed 22,715 online adults under the age of 75 across 29 countries between 21 March and 4 April. Full details in the report below. The previous wave was conducted between 20 Sept and 4 October 2024 on behalf of the Halifax Security Forum.

America's standing improved in three countries: India, Indonesia and Turkiye, where it ticked up 1 percent. Peru is top of the list, though, and in fact was the only country that thought more of America's influence than Americans did last October. Now it's one of three: it's joined by Thailand and India in the April survey.

Notably, China is now seen as a more positive influence than the U.S.—a first in the long-running Ipsos survey—though it's far from the belle of the ball. Canada (76%) is seen as having the most positive influence on world affairs, followed by Germany (71%), then Britain and France (both 68%), with China at 49%. Most reviled are Israel (28%) and Iran (26%). Russia has recovered somewhat since sinking to the bottom of the table in 2022, but at 34% is hardly winning friends.