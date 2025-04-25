Army prankster suspended for giving Trump and Hegseth photos a "time-out"

Some would call it a prank while others might consider it a time-out, but the Army didn't see it that way when photos of Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth were flipped around to face the wall. And so they've suspended the Wisconsin commander who committed the egregious act.

"Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez was suspended as Fort McCoy Garrison Commander on April 18, 2025," the U.S. Army formally announced on their website, citing "administrative reasons." I guess even Hegseth's team knew that labeling the incident as "misconduct" would have been a stretch.

Nevertheless, the Department of Defense made a big to-do about flipping the photos back around. "WE FIXED IT" the DOD cried in a post, going so far as to show before-and-after photos of their hard work in cleaning up the "vandalism," as they called it. Phew, disaster averted.

From MSNBC: Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, the first female commander at Fort McCoy, was suspended last week after the incident, according to a statement from the U.S. Army Reserve and the senior commander of the base….The statement did not include any further information, except that the investigation into what it called "the Leader Board incident" was under review, and that Baez Ramirez did not order or support the removal of the portraits. The Army Reserve called it an act of vandalism, adding that it would ensure "that all legal and appropriate actions are taken in accordance with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct."

Regarding the Ft. McCoy Chain of Command wall controversy….



WE FIXED IT!



Also, an investigation has begun to figure out exactly what happened. pic.twitter.com/y0gcRtBQZq — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 14, 2025

