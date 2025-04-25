Trump claims taxing billionaires would hurt poor people's feelings

President Trump said he is totally on board with taxing millionaires, but the one thing holding him back is how it will make the poors sad to see rich people pay their fair share.

In an interview with Time, Trump explained that while he "loves the concept" of taxing the wealthy, such radical thinking "may not be acceptable to the public." That's the same public that's choosing between insulin and dinner, would feel terrible for their betters if they had to choose between a d***-shaped rocket and a megayacht for their mistress's birthday.

And there's another reason: billionaires would simply flee the country the moment they were asked to chip in for roads and the like. "Now with transportation so quick and easy, they leave countries," Trump marveled, apparently having just discovered the Wright brothers' cool invention.

Trump, ever the man of the people, even claimed he "wouldn't mind personally paying more."

Sleep tight, minimum wage workers! Your benevolent billionaire overlords are simply protecting you from the trauma of watching them pay their fair share. Truly, Dear Leader Trump's generosity knows no bounds.

