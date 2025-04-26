Seattle man's best birthday celebration ever: petting strange dogs in park (video)

A Seattle man named Gary had one simple birthday wish: to pet dogs in the park. While others might demand lavish gifts or grand celebrations for the "birthday week," Gary spent his special day holding a sign that read "Today's my birthday, may I pet your dog? Can they have a treat?"

Gary's face lit up with joy each time he greeted a new dog. His creative celebration not only made his day memorable but also helped him connect with both pets and their owners. I love that he brought treats for all the dogs to thank them.

Gary ended up petting hundreds of dogs on his birthday. Passersby seemed to love his birthday celebration. I hope Gary makes this a yearly tradition.

