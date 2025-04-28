Examining the plumbing of Starfield in far too much detail

In Starfield's far-future speculation, the joint fitters' union must be a galactic power on par with the Empire for just how many tubes, pipes, and other means of liquid and gaseous conveyance can be found sprouting from literally every structure in the Settled Systems. Spaceships included! But what are they actually for?

Luckily, Any Austin is on the case. He's made a career out of examining the facets of open-world games to see just how much thought level designers really put into them, whether it's grading Skyrim's restaurants or tracing back every single power line crisscrossing the state of San Andreas – the devil truly is in the details. This time around, he's targeting Starfield's superfluous pipes with the power of engineering – and I promise he actually finds a way to make it interesting.