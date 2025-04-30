Celebrating your 30th birthday by tracking down the baby born next to you

Age 30 is a milestone in anyone's book, but inveterate prankster and professional silly person Max Fosh clearly wasn't satisfied with just cutting a cake and putting up some banners for his birthday.

In celebration of his thirtieth, Fosh embarked on a colossal odyssey to track down the other people born on the same day in that same Guy's & St. Thomas' maternity ward for the weirdest birthday party slash reunion of all time.

Unfortunately, no one who showed up to the Womb of '95 Reunion (yes, he really called it that) was still a baby.

