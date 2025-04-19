Nothing in this world is cuter than baby animals!

The world is overwhelmingly awful right now, in so many ways. So I'm here to brighten your day for at least a few seconds. Stop whatever you're doing and go look at these achingly adorable sloth babies cuddling, hugging, and snuggling each other. The videography is so incredible—you can see their little faces so clearly, and even each piece of fur on their bodies is sharp and crisp! The caption for the video describes the cuties and provides more context:

Two juvenile brown-throated sloths (Bradypus variegatus) at the Toucan Rescue Ranch in San Josecito, Costa Rica. Orphaned baby sloths are kept together in pairs to comfort each other after losing their mothers.

The video was shot by Joel Sartore, photographer and founder of the National Geographic-supported project the Photo Ark, which Sartore describes as a "groundbreaking effort to document species before they disappear—and to get people to care while there's still time."

These precious sloths are part of a Photo Ark collection focused specifically on animal babies, which includes some of the most adorable creatures I've ever laid eyes on. Take a peek, below. Sartore describes the project, which is now available as a book:

Fall in love with rambunctious cougar kittens and playful coyote pups, fluffy pandas and curious chimps, as you explore more than 120 photographs of the youngest animals in the remarkable Photo Ark. These incredible portraits capture the curiosity of an eight-week-old white Bengal tiger cub, peer inside the egg of a yet-to-be-born eyelash frog, reveal the watchful gaze of a five-day-old white-tailed deer fawn, and more. Along the way, you'll learn fascinating facts about parenting practices, family relationships, and complex behaviors that characterize various species from birth to fledging.

Go watch the sloth babies here, and see more of Sartore's incredible photography and videography here.

