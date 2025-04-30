Need coworkers to STFU? This website is your new best friend

If you're hardly working but want to look like you're working hard, Cubicle Coma has you covered. This clever website lets you display fake Excel spreadsheets, legal documents, and mysterious-looking charts on your screen. These tools are designed to convince coworkers, bosses, and nosy café patrons that you're deep in spreadsheet analysis instead of mentally shopping for snacks or quietly questioning your life choices.

Whether you work in a cubicle or want people at the coffee shop to leave you alone while you "work," Cubicle Coma offers various options to make it appear you're doing something important. Everyone needs moments to sit and let their mind wander. This site provides all the fake documents you need to say, "I'm definitely busy—please go away."

I plan to use Cubicle Coma next time I'm on a plane and trapped next to a chatty fellow who thinks a cross-country flight is the perfect place to share their life story. Headphones don't always work — but you know what might? A fake PowerPoint titled "Q3 Optimization Strategy: Synergizing KPIs Across Cross-Functional Paradigms." No one wants to interrupt that.



