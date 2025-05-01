JD Vance crawls off couch to protect Trump's economy-crushing tariffs

Vice President JD Vance took a break from making unwelcome appearances around the world to cast a tie-breaking vote ensuring that Trump's "make everything cost more" policy remains intact.

As reported by CNN, the Senate's attempt to block Trump's cartoonishly high tariffs got caught in a 49-49 deadlock that required the Boy Wonder of the Rust Belt to fly to Washington and vote against the will of the vast majority of Americans.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, cosponsor of the bill to put an end to the tariffs, gave Vance's destructive vote a positive spin: "They are so dead set on this tariff idiocy that is wrecking the economy that they're going to bring the vice president over to completely own it. Great, let them do it. Let them do it. The American public needs to know who to blame for this. And they are showing everybody tonight who is to blame for this."

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell, who also opposed the tariffs, couldn't make it to vote because he was "under the weather." Even turtle-Americans need a mental health day sometimes.

Previously:

• Vance doubles down on false 40% Social Security fraud claim — he's only off by a factor of 16,0000

• J.D. Vance killed the pope, at least according to memes